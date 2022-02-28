And what better way to help her take her mind off the stresses of daily life than to take her to a spa.

Thankfully, there are many spa hotels and beauty salons in Sheffield and the Peak District to treat your mum to a pamper day on Sunday, March 27.

Here are seven of the best spas to take your mum in and around Sheffield.

The Relaxation Den, 415 London Road, Lowfield, Sheffield

4.2 stars based on 28 reviews

Brogan Fletcher said: "I have never ever felt so much tension and stress leave my body as I did today. She asks what pressure you would like and reassures you all the way through.

"Very firm with hands as I had quite a few knots and a lot of tension but that was soon worked out! Couldn’t recommend enough.”

The Beauty Retreat Organic Day Spa, 535 Middlewood Road, Middlewood

4.9 stars based on 33 reviews

Pamela Streets described the venue as “one heck of a beauty/pamper oasis in Sheffield - with its glamorous decor and atmosphere, the relaxing background music, Cindy's massage skills, the range of incredible products and the tips and advice.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sheffield Park, Chesterfield Road South, Batemoor, Sheffield

4.1 stars based on 1,604 reviews

Robert Anderson described the staff as “truly wonderful” who “happily catered for our every need. Honestly, they were quite exceptional.”

Mercure Sheffield St Paul's Hotel & Spa, 119 Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre

4.2 stars based on 1,663 reviews

June Hazel said: “Absolutely spot on! Staff were so helpful, friendly and efficient. The hotel is one of the best I've stayed in. Great, central location and lovely views of the Winter Gardens from one of the restaurants. Lyceum is yards away. The spa is superb! Lovely large pool, sauna, steam room, aromatherapy room, specialist hot and ice showers. I will be back.”

Hotel Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall & Spa, Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield

3.8 stars based on 1,332 reviews

Angela Rodger said she had a “fabulous stay” and added: “Staff were all great with special mention to Valentina who was an amazing hostess on the bar and during dinner service. She's a credit to the hotel.”

Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Lose Hill Lane, Edale Road, Hope Valley

4.6 stars based on 422 reviews

Avdesh Kohli said it is a “truly exquisite hotel”, adding: “Character, class, ambiance. Warm friendly staff. Guest focused. Excellent spa.”

Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield

4.3 stars based on 1337 reviews

Thomas Walker said he “really enjoyed my day in the spa, very beautiful and clean with fantastic and polite staff.