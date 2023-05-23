Sometimes there’s nothing like escaping the hustle and bustle of the city for a relaxing spa treatment.

And now the best retreats across the globe are due to be recognised following the launch of the World Spa Awards.

No Sheffield retreats have been included among the nominees - but there are still plenty of great places in and around the city you can go to relax.

Here are 7 of the best based on Google reviews.

Sheffield can offer many great spa days.

The Relaxation Den, 415 London Road, Lowfield, Sheffield

4.1 stars based on more than 30 reviews

Brogan Fletcher said: "I have never ever felt so much tension and stress leave my body as I did today. She asks what pressure you would like and reassures you all the way through.

"Very firm with hands as I had quite a few knots and a lot of tension but that was soon worked out! Couldn’t recommend enough.”

The Beauty Retreat Organic Day Spa, 535 Middlewood Road, Middlewood

4.9 stars based on over 50 reviews

Pamela Streets described the venue as “one heck of a beauty/pamper oasis in Sheffield - with its glamorous decor and atmosphere, the relaxing background music, Cindy's massage skills, the range of incredible products and the tips and advice.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sheffield Park, Chesterfield Road South, Batemoor, Sheffield

4.0 stars based on more than 1,800 reviews

Robert Anderson described the staff as “truly wonderful” who “happily catered for our every need. Honestly, they were quite exceptional.”

Mercure Sheffield St Paul's Hotel & Spa, 119 Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre

4.1 stars based on over 1,900 reviews

June Hazel said: “Absolutely spot on! Staff were so helpful, friendly and efficient. The hotel is one of the best I've stayed in. Great, central location and lovely views of the Winter Gardens from one of the restaurants. Lyceum is yards away. The spa is superb! Lovely large pool, sauna, steam room, aromatherapy room, specialist hot and ice showers. I will be back.”

Hotel Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall & Spa, Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield

3.7 stars based on more than 1,600 reviews

Angela Rodger said she had a “fabulous stay” and added: “Staff were all great with special mention to Valentina who was an amazing hostess on the bar and during dinner service. She's a credit to the hotel.”

Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Lose Hill Lane, Edale Road, Hope Valley

4.7 stars based on more than 450 reviews

Avdesh Kohli said it is a “truly exquisite hotel”, adding: “Character, class, ambiance. Warm friendly staff. Guest focused. Excellent spa.”

Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield

4.3 stars based on over 1500 reviews

Thomas Walker said he “really enjoyed my day in the spa, very beautiful and clean with fantastic and polite staff.