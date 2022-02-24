1. Drag brunch at Sheffield Plate

Fancy a brunch with a difference? The popular Sheffield Plate Drag Brunch event could be for you. The popular event is back at Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square this Saturday from 2pm to 3.30pm. Iva Bouquet, Mystique & Brooke Spears will be belting out some classics while you enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless drinks. For bookings visit [email protected]

Photo: submit