Things to do Sheffield: 7 fun things to do this weekend - including Parkrun, a 'drag brunch' and Kelham Island Museum

Looking for something to do in Sheffield this weekend?

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 2:12 pm

From a ‘drag brunch’ to Parkrun there is always something fun to do in and around the Steel City.

We’ve pulled together 7 of the best ideas here.

1. Drag brunch at Sheffield Plate

Fancy a brunch with a difference? The popular Sheffield Plate Drag Brunch event could be for you.  The popular event is back at Sheffield Plate in Orchard Square this Saturday from 2pm to 3.30pm.  Iva Bouquet, Mystique & Brooke Spears will be belting out some classics while you enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless drinks.  For bookings visit [email protected]

2. Parkrun

Enjoy a 5k run around some of the city’s most beautiful parks every Saturday morning from 9am. Takes place at Endcliffe Park, Graves Park, Hillsborough Park, Millhouses Park and Manor Fields Park.

3. Saturday Art Workshop: Landscape and Memory

Take part in an art workshop with the themes of landscape and memory at the Graves Gallery on Saturday from 10.30am onwards. It costs £55.00. Visit www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

4. Drop in and Draw event at Sheffield Central Library

Adults are invited to drop into this relaxed group drawing sessions. All ages and abilities are welcome. The free event takes place at Central Library on Saturday from 10.30am.

