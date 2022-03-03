From a George Michael tribute night to visiting Yorkshire Wildlife Park, there is always something fun to do in and around the Steel City.
We’ve pulled together 7 of the best ideas here.
1. Parkrun
Enjoy a 5k run around some of the city’s most beautiful parks every Saturday morning from 9am.
Takes place at Endcliffe Park, Graves Park, Hillsborough Park, Millhouses Park and Manor Fields Park.
2. Visit Kelham Island Museum
Pop into the museum to delve into the city’s rich industrial heritage.
Marvel at the collections of cutlery, tools and vehicles that give an insight into the city’s history.
Watch the impressive River Don Engine, the most powerful working steam engine in Europe, in action at noon and 2pm on days when the museum is open.
3. THe Little Mermaid at Gullivers Valley
Catch a fantastic performance of The Little Mermaid at Gullivers Valley. Performed by Killamarsh Dreams on Sunday from 5.30pm, tickets cost between £3.50 and £8.50. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-little-mermaid-tickets-253247268397?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
4. Yoga brunch at Kommune
Enjoy a unique yoga and brunch session at the Kommune food hall in the city centre. The intimate hour-long session of vinyasa yoga is suitable for people of all abilities and will be held in the Kommunity Room. it will be held on Sunday from 10.30am followed by brunch and coffee at 11.30am in the dining hall.
it costs £20 and to book visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yoga-brunch-at-kommune-tickets-271088592277?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
