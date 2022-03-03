4. Yoga brunch at Kommune

Enjoy a unique yoga and brunch session at the Kommune food hall in the city centre. The intimate hour-long session of vinyasa yoga is suitable for people of all abilities and will be held in the Kommunity Room. it will be held on Sunday from 10.30am followed by brunch and coffee at 11.30am in the dining hall. it costs £20 and to book visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yoga-brunch-at-kommune-tickets-271088592277?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Photo: submit