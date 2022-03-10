Mother's Day: 6 great ways you can treat your mum to a great day out in Sheffield

From bottomless brunches to meeting the wildlife at an animal park, here are five great ideas for trips out that will make sure your beloved mum enjoys a special day on Sunday, March 27.

Bottomless brunch

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's plenty to do for Mother's Day in Sheffield.

Enjoy Caribbean flavours and a cocktail or two at Turtle Bay in the city centre.

The restaurant offers a great and unusual brunch menu with options like a bacon roti roll (Hand stretched, roti to order; packed with jerk streaky bacon, cream cheese, chilli relish & fresh herbs) and the big Kingston Grill Down (Smoky bacon, jerk sausage, roasted mushrooms, curried chickpeas, roasted tomato, grilled roti & free-range eggs your way).

All cocktails on the menu, which includes the popular Kingston Solero (White rum, mango, passionfruit, coconut milk, vanilla & fresh lime) and Raspberry Reggae (Dark rum & fresh lime, berry, raspberry & grapefruit) are included.

Two hours max for £29.50 per person.

Owlerton Stadium.

Visit the animals

Have fun meeting the meerkats, lemurs, butterflies, birds and other array of wildlife from around the world at The Tropical Butterfly House in Anston, before taking some time to relax in Lottie's Coffee Lounge.

Open Sundays 9am to 5pm. Entry is £13,75. Visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk

Afternoon tea

Tropical Butterfly House.

Afternoon tea is one of the most quintessential British customs still enjoyed today, and it dates back to the mid-18th Century.

It was introduced by Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, in 1840; after finding that she would become hungry between lunch and dinner, which was served fashionably late at 8pm.

Thus, the idea for afternoon tea was born, and it quickly became a fashionable social event that society, and upper-class, women would dress up for.

Today, afternoon tea is still enjoyed across Britain, with plenty of establishments offering their unique own take on the custom, and swapping tea for sparkling wines such as champagne and prosecco.

Lost and Found.

One place that comes highly recommended by Sheffielders is Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road.

They offer a selection of sandwiches with filling such as smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese; as well as scones with clotted cream and mini treats including chocolate brownies and a plentiful supply of tea.

It costs £18.95 per person with a minimum of two people per booking, and you can upgrade to include a cocktail for £23.95 or to a glass of Prosecco for £24.95 or a glass of Champagne for £26.95.

Visit: https://the-lostandfound.co.uk/ for more information

A trip to Meadowhall

There are plenty of fun things to do at the shopping centre if you want to spend some quality time with your mum.

You can go for brunch or afternoon tea at the highly recommended Café Massarella on Park Lane, which offers avocado, poached eggs with sundried tomatoes on sourdough.

Enjoy a pamper day together visiting Thérapie, Brows or Dermalogica with a range of skincare or manicure treatments available.

There’s also lots of restaurants to choose from for a Mother’s Day meal with options including Pizza Express, Three Joes, Tapas Revolution, or Fridays amongst many more.

Take a tour of a chocolate factory

Bullion chocolate makers are offering a unique package involving afternoon tea and a tour of their factory.

It includes bottomless tea and/or hot chocolate, a selection of sandwiches and an array of fresh bakes.

It costs £35 per person. Visit https://www.bullionchocolate.com/

Owlerton Stadium

Owlerton Stadium is taking bookings for special Mother’s Day meals.

While many guests head to Owlerton to enjoy the racing action, the award-winning Panorama Restaurant has also earned legions of fans over the years.

Visitors can take advantage of a special Mother’s Day three course meal from just £25 per head.