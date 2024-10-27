The cost of entertaining your kids can easily spiral out of control, but a fun day out needn’t cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit within a few miles or an easy short train ride within South Yorkshire.

Our list includes a number of popular parks, as well as museums and other attractions, both in Sheffield and nearby towns. But these all have the great advantage that they are free, or at least inexpensive, when you get there, especially if you take a picnic.

Some of them you may already know about, but the chances are some of them will be new to you.

So take a look and see which ones may appeal to you.

They may be a great place to go at the weekend, or even, for families, during half term.

Weston Park Weston Park, on Western Bank, is home to Sheffield's main city museum, as well as sprawling gardens, tennis courts, and a duck pond.

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, on Chequer Road Doncaster, has exhibits including two huge steam locomotives, a regimental museum, as well as Doncaster's general museum and art gallery, in a modern, purpose built building.

Walk or cycle the Monsal Trail The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, making it perfect for walking or cycling with the family. It does, however, span 13.6 kilometres - so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.