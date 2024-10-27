20 of the best places for a cheap day out in and around Sheffield and South Yorkshire this autumn

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 05:21 BST

There are some great places to go if you want a cheap day out this autumn in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, or even Derbyshire and the Peaks.

The cost of entertaining your kids can easily spiral out of control, but a fun day out needn’t cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit within a few miles or an easy short train ride within South Yorkshire.

Our list includes a number of popular parks, as well as museums and other attractions, both in Sheffield and nearby towns. But these all have the great advantage that they are free, or at least inexpensive, when you get there, especially if you take a picnic.

Some of them you may already know about, but the chances are some of them will be new to you.

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

So take a look and see which ones may appeal to you.

They may be a great place to go at the weekend, or even, for families, during half term.

Are there any places that you think should be added to our list?

We have put together a gallery of 19 great, cheap days out in and around Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Picture Scott Merrylees, National World

1. Cheap days out

We have put together a gallery of 19 great, cheap days out in and around Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Picture Scott Merrylees, National World | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees, National World

Photo Sales
Weston Park, on Western Bank, is home to Sheffield's main city museum, as well as sprawling gardens, tennis courts, and a duck pond. Photo: Tony Johnson, National World

2. Weston Park

Weston Park, on Western Bank, is home to Sheffield's main city museum, as well as sprawling gardens, tennis courts, and a duck pond. Photo: Tony Johnson, National World | National World Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, on Chequer Road Doncaster, has exhibits including two huge steam locomotives, a regimental museum, as well as Doncaster's general museum and art gallery, in a modern, purpose built building. Photo: David Kessen, National World

3. Danum Gallery, Library and Museum,

Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, on Chequer Road Doncaster, has exhibits including two huge steam locomotives, a regimental museum, as well as Doncaster's general museum and art gallery, in a modern, purpose built building. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, making it perfect for walking or cycling with the family. It does, however, span 13.6 kilometres - so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

4. Walk or cycle the Monsal Trail

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, making it perfect for walking or cycling with the family. It does, however, span 13.6 kilometres - so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice