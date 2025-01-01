16 things to look forward to in Sheffield in 2025 from Jimmy Carr, Tramlines and Percy Pud 10K

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 1st Jan 2025, 07:20 GMT

The new year is just around the corner - here are some dates to pop down in your 2025 calendar.

It’s been a great year, but it’s now time to look forward to many events, festivals and gigs that are taking place in 2025.

If your calendar is looking a bit bare so far, make sure to jot down these events below so you know what’s what.

Here are 16 brilliant events and gigs that are taking place in Sheffield in 2025.

Sheffield's biggest festival - Tramlines - is returning to Hillsborough Park in July 2025. This year's headliners include Pulp, the Reytons, and Kasabian.

1. Tramlines Festival 2025

Thousands of runners will once again be taking part in Sheffield Half Marathon next year, scheduled to take place on March 23, 2025. It is South Yorkshire's busiest event of its kind.

2. Sheffield Half Marathon

Katy Perry is bringing The Lifetimes Tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, October 10, 2025.

3. Katy Perry

Rock n Roll Circus will be in the last weekend of August at Don Valley Bowl. At the time of writing, the full line-up is yet to be announced, but it will include Sheffield's own Reverend and the Makers as a headliner.

4. Rock n Roll Circus 2025

