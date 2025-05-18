However, we have put together a list of fantastic reasons why the people who put their guide together should take a look here.

In compiling this year's list, Time Out used two data sources. First, more than 18,500 people around the world were surveyed about culture in their city. Each city was then ranked according to how locals rated the quality and affordability of its culture scene.

They were also asked about the cultural venues, events and festivals they love the most in their hometown. This data was then combined with scores from a panel of Time Out culture experts – Time Out’s global network of city editors and culture experts – who voted for their favourite destinations.

To ensure the list reflects cultural cities globally, only the highest-scoring cities for each country were included on the longlist.

We think Sheffield has a fantastic scene when it comes to culture. Our gallery below shows 16 great reasons why Sheffield should be in the list. Take a look below and see how many you agreed with.

Sheffield, cultural hot spot These are 16 reasons why Sheffield should be included among the great places for culture

The Leadmill There may be changes on the way, but The Leadmill has been a cultural beacon in Sheffield since 1980, with some of the biggest bands performing there on their way to the top.

National Video Games Museum The National Video Games Museum, near Castle Square, is packed full of video game heritage, giving visitors the chance to play classics from the past

Crucible Theatre It has been famous for nearly half a century as the home of the World Snooker Championships, but the rest of the year, The Crucible stages some groundbreaking theatre, with some famous shows having come from the venue.