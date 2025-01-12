2 . See the weird and wonderful exhibits at little-known museum

Sheffield has some fabulous museums but even many people who have lived in the city for years have never visited Sheffield University's Alfred Denny Museum. It houses some fascinating artefacts, from fossils to a collection of animals stored in alcohol and even an emperor penguin collected during Scott’s Arctic expedition. But perhaps its most intriguing exhibit is this cast of the skull of a terror bird, pictured in the hands of curator Professor Tim Birkhead. The prehistoric flightless bird-of-prey was one and a half times bigger than a human, prowled around on its back feet hunting for food and could eat a small deer. The museum is usually open for pre-booked guided tours at 10am, 11am and 12pm on the first Saturday of each month, and with only 25 places per tour it's recommended to book early. | National World Photo: Chris Lawton