13 things you have to experience once if you're living in Sheffield

There are some things you simply have to experience if you’re living in Sheffield.
You could spend your whole life in the Steel City and not get to sample all its delights.
But there are certain things which have to be done to get a true sense of the city, from soaking up the history to sampling foodie revelations and taking in sporting spectacles.
We’ve put together a list of 13 things to tick off if you’re living in Sheffield, or just visiting the city.
How many of these have you done and what would you add to the list?
1. Have a Beres pork sandwich
A hot roast pork sandwich must be one of the greatest culinary creations, and nowhere does it better than the Sheffield institution Béres. Packed with tender pork, stuffing, sweet apple sauce and crackling, they are the perfect pick-me-up. Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Witness the might of the River Don Engine
One of the best ways to get a feel for Sheffield's industrial heritage and the toil upon which it was built is to experience the might of the 425-tonne River Don Engine in action. You can see the most powerful working steam engine in Europe roar into life twice a day at Kelham Island Museum. It really is a sight to behold. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Cool down in the Peace Gardens fountains
The fountains at Sheffield's Peace Gardens have provided countless hours of family fun. They're the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer's day for people young and old, though you might want to bring a towel and a change of clothes. Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Douse a pie with Henderson's Relish
Henderson's Relish is a true Sheffield staple, without which no kitchen cupboard is complete. Fans say the tangy sauce goes with almost anything, but it's particulary good liberally sprinkled over a hearty pie. There are lots of good places to get a proper pie in Sheffield but one of the best, in our opinion, is The Broadfield pub, on Abbeydale Road Photo: Simon Hulme
