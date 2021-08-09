13 of city's favourite bars launching 'Sheffield Half Pint Marathon' - here's how you can join in

The month-long charity event will run in September at 13 of Sheffield’s favourite bars and pubs, with each brewery creating a brand-new beer especially.

One Fort’ Road from True North Brew and Get ’em in from Loxley Brewery will be available in all participating venues and with each Half Pint Marathon beer purchased throughout September, a donation will be made to local charity Sheffield Mind, which provides support to people with mental health issues.

Sheffield Mind business development manager Lindsay Doyle-Price said: “We have been lucky enough to be beneficiary of the promotion for the last two years and are grateful to all the participating bars for their ongoing support.

The Sheffield Half Pint Marathon, a collaborative charity event organised by True North Brew Co and Loxley Brewery to raise money for Sheffield Mind.

“We very much hope that the people of Sheffield get behind the promotion, as every penny donated to Sheffield Mind will be invested in local service delivery.

“It’s been a tough year for local people and local business and talking part in the marathon is a great way to support both.”

Participants fill a Half Pint Marathon card by purchasing one of the speciality beers and getting a sticker. When full, register online by September 30 and collect a limited-edition print, which features hand drawn illustrations of the participating venues by Will Rea.

Participants can complete the marathon at their own pace, in a day, week or even over the whole month.

True North Brew Co’s Marketing Manager Krissie Petfield said “We are happy to be bringing back the Sheffield Half Pint Marathon alongside Loxley Brewery to raise money for such a worthy cause. It’s a brilliant opportunity to get together with friends and family and raise a (half) pint to support one another.”

Hannah Hebb, Loxley Brewery’s Business Coordinator, said “It would be fantastic to see people get together for such an amazing cause, supporting local businesses as they go, having a pint and putting the world to rights. It is important to remember that mental health is real, and it matters.”

More information is available at www.truenorthbrewco.uk/halfpintmarathon or on socials @sheffhalfpint.