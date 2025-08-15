The region has a wealth of great attractions, many of them run by volunteers and enthusiasts, which have a niche following, but are hidden away.

Some of them only open occasionally, or just a few days a week - but these 13 museums shown in the gallery below provide great trips out if you can catch them at the right time.

You will find them in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

With the schools summer holidays now with us, take a look and see how many of them you have never have heard of, or never visited.

1 . Hidden museums 13 great unusual or hidden museums across South Yorkshire, many run by enthusiasts. Photo: National World | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . South Yorkshire Transport Museum South Yorkshire Transport Museum, at Waddington Way, Aldewarke, in Rotherham, has a collection of historic vehicles including buses and lorries. It is open on the second Sunday of every month. Photo: Steve Taylor Photo Sales

3 . South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum Based on the former RAF Doncaster site, the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum, at Doncaster Lakeside, hosts a vast collection of aircraft and helicopters from the first years of flight, right up to the modern day. Open 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales