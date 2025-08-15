13 fantastic museums in or near Sheffield which only a few people know about

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 09:28 BST

There are some great museums in and around Sheffield and South Yorkshire - yet some of them are little-known gems.

The region has a wealth of great attractions, many of them run by volunteers and enthusiasts, which have a niche following, but are hidden away.

Some of them only open occasionally, or just a few days a week - but these 13 museums shown in the gallery below provide great trips out if you can catch them at the right time.

You will find them in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

With the schools summer holidays now with us, take a look and see how many of them you have never have heard of, or never visited.

13 great unusual or hidden museums across South Yorkshire, many run by enthusiasts. Photo: National World

1. Hidden museums

13 great unusual or hidden museums across South Yorkshire, many run by enthusiasts. Photo: National World | National World Photo: National World

South Yorkshire Transport Museum, at Waddington Way, Aldewarke, in Rotherham, has a collection of historic vehicles including buses and lorries. It is open on the second Sunday of every month.

2. South Yorkshire Transport Museum

South Yorkshire Transport Museum, at Waddington Way, Aldewarke, in Rotherham, has a collection of historic vehicles including buses and lorries. It is open on the second Sunday of every month. Photo: Steve Taylor

Based on the former RAF Doncaster site, the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum, at Doncaster Lakeside, hosts a vast collection of aircraft and helicopters from the first years of flight, right up to the modern day. Open 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday.

3. South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum

Based on the former RAF Doncaster site, the South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum, at Doncaster Lakeside, hosts a vast collection of aircraft and helicopters from the first years of flight, right up to the modern day. Open 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Housed in the former Co-op building next to Castle Square, the National Video Games Museum has displays and playable classic video games for visitors to try. Open Thursday & Friday, 1pm – 4pm; Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 1pm & 2pm – 5pm.

4. National Video Games Museum

Housed in the former Co-op building next to Castle Square, the National Video Games Museum has displays and playable classic video games for visitors to try. Open Thursday & Friday, 1pm – 4pm; Saturday & Sunday: 10am – 1pm & 2pm – 5pm. Photo: Brian Eyre

