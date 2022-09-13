3. C - Crucible curse

As many of you will know, the World Snooker Championships have been held at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre since 1977. But did you know that no first-time winner of the World Championship has been able to hold on to the title for a second successive year for the entire time the tournament has been held at the Crucible? This has led to some labelling it the ‘Crucible curse’. The most recent victim is Judd Trump who was knocked out after a 13-9 defeat by eighth seed Kyren Wilson in September this year. Judd pictured following his Championship win in 2019. Picture: PA

Photo: C - Crucible curse