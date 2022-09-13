Scroll through and see how many of these you already knew, or how many come as a surprise.
1. Arctic Monkeys
The beloved Sheffield band were formed in High Green in 2002, and their debut album: Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not was released in 2006 and became the fastest selling debut album by a band in UK chart history. The band were seen as one of the first in the country to rise to prominence via the internet.
2. Blake Street slope
Blake Street slope. It is often the subject of much debate in Sheffield, but Blake Street in Upperthorpe is the steepest street in the city, and is also the third steepest street in the country, with a gradient of 16.6°. Drivers should avoid the street in the snow where possible. Picture taken during last year's Magnificent Seven Hill climb
3. Crucible curse
As many of you will know, the World Snooker Championships have been held at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre since 1977. But did you know that no first-time winner of the World Championship has been able to hold on to the title for a second successive year for the entire time the tournament has been held at the Crucible? This has led to some labelling it the ‘Crucible curse’. The most recent victim is Judd Trump who was knocked out after a 13-9 defeat by eighth seed Kyren Wilson in September this year. Judd pictured following his Championship win in 2019. Picture: PA
4. Division Street fall
Division Street fall. In December 1985, not long after Pulp had signed to Fire records, frontman Jarvis Cocker fell out of a second floor flat belonging to the band’s guitarist Russell Senior on Division Street in the city centre. Jarvis was reportedly dressed as Spiderman at the time, with one account suggesting he was trying to impress a girl when the incident took place. The fall resulted in their upcoming tour being cancelled and a blue plaque commemorating Jarvis’ fall is stuck up in the window of the adjoining shop.
