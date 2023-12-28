Sheffield has something for all tastes when it comes to welcoming in the new year - from dressed-up meals to all-out raves.

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, but it’s not too late to sort out plans to welcome in 2024. While Christmas has served its purpose of wholesome family get-togethers, it’s now time to let your hair down and enjoy some celebrations.

For some, 2023 may have been the best year yet. For others, it may be a year they want to forget. But whatever the last 12 months have brought you, it’s time to say goodbye to 2023, and hello to 2024.

Thankfully, Sheffield has plenty of events going on to celebrate in style. We have picked only a handful of events below with details about how you can get your tickets so you don’t spend the final night of the year indoors.

Here are 13 of the best events in Sheffield to give you a hand in choosing the right one for you.

1 . New Year's Eve, Sheffield There's plenty of events to celebrate New Year's Eve in Sheffield. Photo Sales

2 . New Year’s Eve at Corp Corporation is welcoming the new year with a bang with a firework display at the stroke of midnight. With cheesy tunes, indie classics, and pop punk, there will be some tunes for everyone at this event - not to mention £1 shots of Sourz, and £4.50 double rum and mixer. It is a ticket-only event, starting at £5. The event is on from 10:30pm until 3am. Purchase your tickets here: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Sheffield/Corporation/New-Years-Eve-Corp/36733095/ Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Decade Party at Stein Haus West Street’s Stein Haus will be playing everyone’s favourite guilty pleasures from the years gone by in a bid goodbye to 2023. Whether it’s been the best year yet, or one you’re keen to forget, dance your socks off at Stein Haus and take part the mega midnight celebrations with Auld Lang Syne. Doors open at 9pm and close at 3am. Tickets start at £3. Book your tickets here: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/u0rutfm4/new-years-eve-2023-decade-party Photo: Other Photo Sales

4 . Kids’ NYE Party at The Waggon & Horses Millhouses’ Waggon & Horses, on Abbeydale Road, will be hosting a family-friendly event to let children see in the New Year without having to stay up until midnight. From 5pm to 8pm, kids can enjoy their own disco, games and even a countdown into the new year - and it’s completely free. Photo Sales