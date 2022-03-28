11 of the best restaurants in and around Sheffield to celebrate payday - all recommended by the Michelin Guide

And restaurants don’t come much nicer than those recommended by the annual Michelin Guide.
The online version of the gastronomic bible, which highlights the country’s top restaurants by giving out stars and recommendations, was released in February.
No Sheffield restaurant was awarded a new Michelin star again this year. But a number of restaurants in the city – and the Peak District – have been recommended as places diners should visit.
We have listed them here as potential places to go to enjoy a treat and spent some of your hard-earned wages.
1. Jöro at Kelham Island
The Michelin Guide said: "A simple but stylish place in the Krynkl shipping container development, run by a keen chef-owner. Tasting menus mix modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine and feature some unusual combinations; book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action. House of Jöro offers four bedrooms a short walk away."
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Juke + Loe, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield
The Michelin Guide said: "Brothers Luke and Joe have come together to run this laid-back eatery in a bustling part of the city. Seasonal cooking mixes the traditional with the modern and every dish is equally appealing; preparation is skilful and flavours are big and bold. Start with a cocktail in the small bar."
Photo: Google
3. Rafters, Oakbrook Road, Sheffield
The Michelin Guide said: "Exposed beams and brick add character to this stylish first floor restaurant, which offers set 4 and 6 course menus of modern, richly flavoured dishes; cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride. Wines are usefully listed by their style and characteristics. For the full experience book the chef’s table."
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Brocco Kitchen near Endcliffe Park
The Michelin Guide said: "A bright, laid-back ‘urban kitchen’ in a stylish hotel. As well as lunch and dinner, they serve Sunday roasts and afternoon tea. The well-priced menu comprises a selection of small plates listed under the headings ‘The Hunter’, ‘The Fisher’ and ‘The Gardener’ – and these include some great salads."
Photo: Andrew Roe