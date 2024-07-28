And despite another wet summer, many families, friends and solo travellers in and around Sheffield will be keen to step into the Peak District to have their own ‘staycation’.

Whether you’re looking to stop off at a campsite for a few days of R&R by one of the many quaint towns and villages, or hike between multiple sites while taking in the magnificent scenery the area has to offer, the Peak District offers a lot to its visitors.

In spite of its rural and isolated feel, the Peak District is actually very well connected by public transport, so even those without a car can get there with ease for a weekend away.

We asked readers of The Star to pass on their suggestions of great campsites to visit, and also combed through online suggestions to bring you those with good reviews.

Here are 11 campsites in the Peak District you can visit this summer.

1 . Laneside Caravan and Camping Park Laneside Caravan and Camping Park, in Hope Valley, was described as a “beautiful site” by one of our readers. It is by a river, and just a five minute walk from the pretty village of Hope. The owners welcome families and quiet couples for a “peaceful” stay. From the village you can explore Win Hill, Losehill, plus a range of shops, cafes and pubs. There are toilets and showers, laundry services, wifi and sports facilities onsite. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Cotton Star Camping Cotton Star Camping, in Bradfield, was another suggestion from a reader. This is a pop-up campsite with no electric hookups. There are toilets, but no showers. It is next to Agden Reservoir (pictured) and is surrounded by woodlands. With its basic amenities, you are sure to feel connected with nature here - though it is just a short walk into the village of Low Bradfield with a pub and a cafe. | National World Photo Sales

3 . The Racecourse Retreat The Racecourse Retreat is on the edge of the Peak District on a rural family-friendly smallholding in Wirksworth - but also just a 15 minute drive from the vibrant town of Matlock. This site will be ideal for those looking to relax in nature while exploring trails, historic estates and rural landscapes. It has toilets, showers, electric hook-ups, glamping, firepits, sandpits for children, and pot washing facilities. | Google Photo Sales