10 things you have to do in Derbyshire in your lifetime.

10 fun bucket list ideas that you should do in Derbyshire in your lifetime

Everyone has something on their bucket list, from climbing the Eiffel Tower to visiting the Niagara Falls.

By Jessica Dallison
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:42 pm

But not many people consider bucket list worth trips close to home.

It’s been a tough couple of years with covid and lockdown, but here are ten great things to see and do in Derbyshire that we think would make great additions to your list – and they won’t break the bank.

MORE TO READ: Did you know these 13 famous people lived in Chesterfield?

1. Visit the first ‘Wonder of the Peak’

This two million year old show cave is one of the finest show caves in England and boasts many strange and wondrous formations. Mary, Queen of Scots, is said to have explored it and people have been visiting ever since.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Step across a river

Visit the limestone valley in Thorpe and cross the river by jumping across Dovedale Stepping Stones.

Photo: Jessica Dallison

Photo Sales

3. Be a knight at Bolsover Castle

English heritage usually run Knights Tournaments at the castle where rival knights compete in the ultimate test of strength and skill. You can also learn a few skills on the day too.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Visit the location of a cult classic.

Parts of cult classic The Princess Bride were filmed at Haddon Hall. The hall itself is one of the most important historic houses in the Western World.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3