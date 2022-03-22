Beer gardens. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

10 Sheffield pubs with the best beer gardens - including the Nags Head, The Old Horns and Nursery Tavern

Sheffield is blessed with some of the north’s best pubs – and most stunning views.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 1:46 pm

With this combination in mind, here are 10 of Sheffield’s best beer gardens according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. The Nags Head, Loxley

Bradfield Brewery tap The Nags Head. The pub is praised on Tripadvisor for having 'more tables out than inside'.

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. The Old Horns, High Bradfield

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. "Fantastic food, friendly service and breathtaking views - perfect," one Tripadvisor reviewer says.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. The Nursery Tavern, Ecclesall Road

Beer gardens don't have to overlook stunning rural vistas to be popular - The Nursery Tavern is rated highly for its 'huge beer garden' with an 'unbelievable giant TV' used for screening sports.

Photo: Google

4. The Castle Inn, Bradway

The Castle Inn has a south facing terrace for sunny days, and a beer garden to the rear, offering plenty of space for a drink or meal outside.

Photo: Google

