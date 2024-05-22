I’m writing this while wincing at the lobster red sun burn all over my shoulders and neck from my most recent weekend in May. Which means two things - I should take the sun more seriously, but also that summer is almost here.
I moved to Sheffield three years ago at the onset of a heatwave in July 2021, so summertime in the Steel City comes loaded with nostalgic memories for me of my weeks here, like getting lost for the first time in Rivelin Valley, to climbing the hill off Whiteley Woods in the sun.
I’m now approaching my third summer in Sheffield, and I have a greater list of guaranteed good times to cross off before the leaves turn in September.
Most of them involving enjoying Sheffield’s green spaces, sure, but who can be mad at enjoying the sun in such a lush city as ours.
Here are 10 things I’m looking forward to in Sheffield this summer - from ambitious hopes of walking across the Peak District to enjoying an after-work Guinness at ‘Wasp City’ - you’ll have to see my gallery below for what that could mean.
1. Getting (out in the) wild midweek with the Sheffield Ramblers
I recently joined the Sheffield Ramblers 20s/30s as a permanent standby option for loose-end Saturdays. The group organises weekly adventures across Sheffield's vast and varied outdoors. They're a good bunch. Got no plans on a Saturday? Get the bus to the Peaks and see where the Ramblers are going. But more importantly, during the longer days in summer, they also embark on evening walks, and I get off duty at 3pm most days. Hopefully some day soon I will be knocking off on a Wednesday and heading straight to Pond Street bus station to get some fresh air and sun out in the wild.
2. A Porter Pizza Co takeaway on Endcliffe Park in the sun
I reviewed Porter Pizza Co on Sharrow Vale Road last year, where I made a promise to myself to one night get some mates, get a stonebaked takeaway and eat it at nearby Endcliffe Park. Didn't happen, my fault. But the (brilliant) restaurant has expanded recently and is now twice the size it was when I went. This photo is out of date, it's huge now! The idea has fired up again in my mind so I will be making good on this before September. And since it's such a good idea, isn't it, why not try it for yourself first? Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Cambridge Street Collective is finally here
After months of hype, the Cambridge Street Collective food hall in Sheffield is opening on May 22. I've long considered my trip to see it this summer "inevitable." I *will* be going. I *will* be spending an evening at 'Europe's largest food hall', I may even be there for hours, and I may even use it as the springboard ahead of a night out. I argue it's probably the biggest attraction to open in Sheffield this year and I have some private hopes it might even be the heart transplant that gets the blood pumping in our city centre again. I'll see you there soon. Photo: Cambridge Street Collective
4. Kelham Pride
I've only recently learned of Kelham Pride coming on June 1 this year and I'm beyond excited. Since arriving in Sheffield three years ago the seeming absence of a big blowout Pride parade in Sheffield compared to the scene in Manchester or Liverpool has made me cock an eyebrow. The owner of Dempseys suggested to me once it's because Sheffield was ahead of the curve for LGBTQ representation back in the day and this led to it not being declared, perhaps. Nevertheless - June 1, 1pm, Kelham Island Museum, big parade, street party, organised by Kelham Island & Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA), it's free - see you there. Read more here - https://www.thestar.co.uk/arts-and-culture/kelham-pride-all-you-need-to-know-about-new-sheffield-lgbtq-pride-festival-with-street-party-and-parade-4634857
