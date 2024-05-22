2 . A Porter Pizza Co takeaway on Endcliffe Park in the sun

I reviewed Porter Pizza Co on Sharrow Vale Road last year, where I made a promise to myself to one night get some mates, get a stonebaked takeaway and eat it at nearby Endcliffe Park. Didn't happen, my fault. But the (brilliant) restaurant has expanded recently and is now twice the size it was when I went. This photo is out of date, it's huge now! The idea has fired up again in my mind so I will be making good on this before September. And since it's such a good idea, isn't it, why not try it for yourself first? Photo: Dean Atkins