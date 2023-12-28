4 . Padley Gorge

Padley Gorge Circular is a 5.9 mile loop. This is a great walk in the Peak District and takes in many highlights without having to hike too many miles! Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on lead. Circular walk begins by parking at the Fox House Inn near the Longshaw Estate. Head for the Longshaw Lodge to begin the walk. This is a lovely, moderate walk along Padley Gorge, which later offers stunning views of the valley that are not to be missed. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton