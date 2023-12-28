Many of us will be heading out for a bracing walk as we welcome in 2024 - even if it's just to work off some of those chocolates and mince pies from Christmas.
Here in Sheffield, there's plenty of beautiful places to visit with your friends and family, so why not pull on your wellies, wrap up warm, and head to one of these scenic spots for a lovely January walk…
1. Walk your way into 2024
All these routes near Sheffield have been tried and tested by reporters at The Star. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton
2. Rivelin and Redmires
Rivelin and Redmires Walk is a 5.2 miles loop. This route begins at the free car park at Rivelin Dams (S6 6GH). Alternative parking is available at the public and free Redmires Plantations Car Park, S10 4QZ (this is not owned or managed by Yorkshire Water). The route takes you to Redmires Reservoirs via Wyming Brook Nature Reserve before then coming back again via the scenic route. This journey has a wonderfully varied mixture of stunning scenery, including fields, moorland, woodland and riverside paths. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton
3. Wyming Brook and Rivelin Reservoir
Wyming Brook and Rivelin Reservoir is a 3.9 miles loop. Starting from Wyming Nature Reserve Car Park. It is a magnificent waterside and moorland walk. Once used as a part of the hunting and hawking grounds of Rivelin Chase, Wyming Brook’s streams, crags and sweet smelling pines are now protected as a valuable home to wildlife. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton
4. Padley Gorge
Padley Gorge Circular is a 5.9 mile loop. This is a great walk in the Peak District and takes in many highlights without having to hike too many miles! Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on lead. Circular walk begins by parking at the Fox House Inn near the Longshaw Estate. Head for the Longshaw Lodge to begin the walk. This is a lovely, moderate walk along Padley Gorge, which later offers stunning views of the valley that are not to be missed. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton