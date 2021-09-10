10 interesting facts about The University of Sheffield that you likely never knew

But the place has many aspects that are less well known.
From hidden artworks and the existence of a secret museum to a surprise gig by a pioneering band and unusual research into a contraceptive for squirrels, here are 10 interesting facts about one of the city's most important institutions.
1. Its roots are in medicine
This is the original Sheffield Medical School on Surrey Street - the university grew out of this facility, founded in 1828, along with Firth College (1879) and the Sheffield Technical School (1884). These three institutions came together in 1897 to form The University College of Sheffield, which in turn became The University of Sheffield in 1905.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Staff contributed to the war effort
During the First World War, the university's department of mechanical engineering trained more than 1,000 men to make shells and, later, to produce aircraft and gun components.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. It developed a contraceptive for squirrels
In the 1990s Sheffield University developed a contraceptive vaccine for grey squirrels - a method considered a humane alternative to population control measures such as shooting and poison.
Photo: Pixabay
4. Rock legends played at a hall of residence
Roxy Music - pictured here playing at Madison Square Garden in New York City - appeared at Ranmoor Hall in November 1972 with their original line-up, including Brian Eno on synths.
Photo: Scott Gries