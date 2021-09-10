10 interesting facts about Sheffield Hallam University that you likely never knew

But the place has many aspects that are less well known.
From its modest beginnings to its contribution to pop history and its role in the ‘world’s worst restaurant’, here are 10 interesting facts about one of the city's most important institutions.
1. Buildings were part of the war effort
When World War One broke out, part of what is now Hallam's Collegiate campus in Broomhall was requisitioned for the 3rd Northern Base Hospital. The Collegiate facility provided 400 beds which looked after 64,555 sick and wounded men. On the lawns there were temporary huts used for recreation and prayer, and an operating theatre.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Its students were the toast of the Great Exhibition
In 1851, at the Great Exhibition in Crystal Palace, London, the Sheffield School of Art - a forerunner of the university - was the most successful art and design school in the country. Sheffield students scooped four gold medals - other schools didn't win any.
Photo: Hulton Archive
3. A small-scale beginning
Sheffield Hallam University's roots were put down in 1843, when The Sheffield School of Design was set up to provide skilled designers to support Britain's industry. Lessons were initially given in a rented room to an average attendance of 32 in the Bath Saloon, above the baths on Glossop Road. A modelling class is pictured.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Sheffield's hills play their part
Completed in 1967, the university's Owen Building rises to 12 floors at one end but only eight at the other, as it is sited on a steep incline.
Photo: Dean Atkins