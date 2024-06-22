10 great walks in and around Sheffield with a pub at the end to try this summer

These walks, in scenic parts of the city, plus a couple in the Peak District, are mainly on the shorter side, giving you the chance to work up a nice thirst. Check their websites or Facebook pages for opening times, drinks range and menus. Cheers!
1. Calver river walk
This is a lovely level, short walk - distance 2.5 miles - along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn boasts a pretty riverside garden. Guide at http://www.derbyshire-peakdistrict.co.uk/calverwalk.htmPhoto: bridge
2. Damflask Reservoir circuit
Start at the east end of the reservoir and head along the south bank until you reach School Lane, turn right and cross the bridge before turning right on to Lamb Hill. Follow Lamb Hill for roughly half a kilometre before taking a path to the right along the north side of the reservoir. Finish by joining Loxley Road and nipping along the road for a drink at the Nag’s Head.
Distance: 4 miles. Time: 1.5 to 2 hoursPhoto: Chris Etchells
3. Rivelin Corn Mill
Described on stocksbridge-walkers.org.uk as "a short circular walk along the Rivelin valley, west of Sheffield. The route takes the riverside path, before ascending to views over the Rivelin Valley and returning via an ancient route, Coppice Wood, and a bridleway". Starts at Rails Road car park and you can visit the Rivelin Hotel.
Length: 2.6 milesPhoto: Bruce Rollinson
4. Higger Tor and Carl Wark Iron Age Fort
This route starts and finishes at The Fox House pub at Longshaw. It goes to Burbage Rocks and Upper Burbage Bridge, then up Higger Tor and down to Carl Wark Iron Age hillfort and back to the pubBook at www.vintageinn.co.uk/. restaurants/yorkshire/thefoxhouselongshaw
Distance: 4 to 5 miles Time: 2 to 3 hours. Full walk description: trekkingbritain.comPhoto: Chris Etchells