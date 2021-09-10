Nick Park CBE is among Sheffield Hallam University's roll call of alumni. Picture: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images.

10 famous names who studied at Sheffield Hallam University – how many do you know?

Studying at Sheffield Hallam University can be a springboard to great success.

By Richard Blackledge
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:54 pm

Graduates have gone on to make waves in the media, cinema, politics, sport and more besides – here are 10 prominent individuals who went to the institution.

1. Jarvis Cocker

Jarvis Cocker - the Sheffield-born frontman of the band Pulp - enrolled on an access course in the 1980s at Sheffield Polytechnic, Hallam University's forerunner, which allowed him to gain a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2. Jane Tomlinson

Jane Tomlinson CBE was an amateur English athlete who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing a series of athletic challenges despite suffering from terminal cancer. She gained a postgraduate certificate in Paediatric Medical Imaging Practice in 2002.

Photo: Graeme Robertson

3. Ayo Akinwolere

Ayo Akinwolere, a British TV personality best known for presenting Blue Peter, graduated in 2004 with a BA (Hons) degree in Media Studies.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby

4. David Slade

David Slade graduated in 1993 with a BA in Fine Art from Sheffield Polytechnic. The British director is known for the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse - he has also directed episodes for Breaking Bad, and directed the interactive Black Mirror film Bandersnatch.

Photo: Charley Gallay

