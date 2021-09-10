Graduates have gone on to make waves in the media, cinema, politics, sport and more besides – here are 10 prominent individuals who went to the institution.
1. Jarvis Cocker
Jarvis Cocker - the Sheffield-born frontman of the band Pulp - enrolled on an access course in the 1980s at Sheffield Polytechnic, Hallam University's forerunner, which allowed him to gain a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2. Jane Tomlinson
Jane Tomlinson CBE was an amateur English athlete who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing a series of athletic challenges despite suffering from terminal cancer. She gained a postgraduate certificate in Paediatric Medical Imaging Practice in 2002.
Photo: Graeme Robertson
3. Ayo Akinwolere
Ayo Akinwolere, a British TV personality best known for presenting Blue Peter, graduated in 2004 with a BA (Hons) degree in Media Studies.
Photo: Tim P. Whitby
4. David Slade
David Slade graduated in 1993 with a BA in Fine Art from Sheffield Polytechnic. The British director is known for the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse - he has also directed episodes for Breaking Bad, and directed the interactive Black Mirror film Bandersnatch.
Photo: Charley Gallay