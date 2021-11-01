2. The Bath Hotel, city centre

The Bath Hotel, on Victoria Street, has a real fire; it's a Thornbridge pub, which means visitors can expect to sample some of the Derbyshire brewery's best ales. Inside there is a tiled lounge and a snug - The Bath is recognised by CAMRA as one of Britain's pubs with a nationally important historic interior. (https://www.beerinthebath.co.uk)

Photo: Chris Etchells