Luckily Sheffield has many welcoming venues that provide the perfect retreat to keep the autumn chill at bay – often these places have real open fires too for added atmosphere and warmth.
Here are 10 of the best snug pubs the city has to offer. Locations listed should be contacted directly for details of opening times, booking systems and social distancing measures.
1. The York, Broomhill
The York customarily has a fire crackling away in the grate. The pub in Broomhill dates back to the 1830s and was refurbished a decade ago by the True North Brew Co; guest ales, lots of gins and high-quality food can be expected. (https://www.theyorksheffield.co.uk)
Photo: Dean Atkins
2. The Bath Hotel, city centre
The Bath Hotel, on Victoria Street, has a real fire; it's a Thornbridge pub, which means visitors can expect to sample some of the Derbyshire brewery's best ales. Inside there is a tiled lounge and a snug - The Bath is recognised by CAMRA as one of Britain's pubs with a nationally important historic interior. (https://www.beerinthebath.co.uk)
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. The Strines Inn, Bradfield Dale
The Strines Inn, on Mortimer Road, is a decidedly remote pub and has been an inn since the 1770s. Food and real ales are served, and there's a large stone fireplace as an antidote to the moorland frost. (https://www.thestrinesinn.co.uk)
Photo: Dean Atkins
4. The Beer House, Ecclesall Road
Opened in 2014, The Beer House lays claim to being Sheffield's first micropub. A range of changing real ales, bottled beers and unusual wines are among the specialties, and there's a wood burner in the back room. (https://www.facebook.com/Beerhouse623)
Photo: Chris Etchells