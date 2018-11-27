These are the best places to visit Santa in Sheffield this festive season

This is certainly Santa’s busiest season – and the big man in red is running himself ragged this next few weeks, with appearances all over the city.

And so, because no child wants to miss out on the opportunity for some face time with the main man this Christmas, we’ve rounded up some of the best places in the city to see Santa in the coming weeks:

Meadowhall’s ‘Wishmas Wonderland’

This grotto is a treat for the senses, with festive music, beautiful lights, and all manner of things to interact with – from fir trees, and pinecones in the ‘feel the forest’ section, to beanbag chairs and soft rugs to lounge on while you’re waiting to go in.

Children will have the chance to learn all about Wish Gathering Elves – how wishes are stored and carried throughout the universe – and those deemed truly special (spoiler alert: this is all of them, so don’t worry!) will be made honorary Wish Gathering Elves, creating their own Wishmas star before visiting Santa in his grotto and planting a wish inside it. Awww.

This wonderful 40 minute Christmas experience rounds-off with a nice photo opp with Santa,and a quality gift.

Santa arrives at the Tropical Butterfly House this December

Visit the vast grotto complex, outside the Sheffield shopping centre’s Oasis, which is now open daily until Christmas Eve. Visit Eventbrite to book.

Grotto goodness at the Tropical Butterfly House

Meet Santa, take a tractor sleigh ride, and visit the elf craft room at The Tropical Butterfly House this December. Santa and his Elves will be on hand at the South Yorkshire attraction in the run-up to Christmas, so pop on along for a visit with the big man himself.

Five minute slots are available to book to see Santa each weekend throughout December, from 11am to 4.30pm, up until 4pm on Christmas Eve.

As well as Santa’s Grotto, visitors can take a Tractor Sleigh Ride, and visit the Elf Craft Room to get well and truly into the festive spirit. Enter the Christmas jumper competition, visit Rexy, the friendly T-Rex, and enjoy animal encounters, as well as all the usual attractions.

For an extra special treat, book a Christmas-themed afternoon tea, served from 11am to 3pm in Lottie’s Coffee Lounge. Want to visit after dark? For the Late Night Santa Experience, follow the Christmas lights to meet Santa, from 4pm to 6pm on December 21, 22 and 23.

Visit butterflyhouse.co.uk to book.

Tasty breakfast with Santa at Atkinsons

Atkinsons Sheffield will once again host the now well-known, and much-loved, charity Breakfast With Santa this Christmas.

Pay a magical visit to Santa, and help raise money for an incredible cause, with this wonderful event, on Sunday December 16, at 10.30am.

Enjoy a tasty breakfast with Santa at the city centre department story, at this fabulous event, which is sure to put big smiles on little faces. Tickets are priced at £14 per child, with £5 from each sale going to the store’s charity partner, Weston Park Cancer Charity. Ticket includes a present from Santa and a selection box.

Visit ‘Atkinsons of Sheffield’ on Facebook to book.

Skate with Santa at IceSheffield

Join Santa as he leaves his grotto behind for a few hours, grabs his skates, and takes to the ice, ready for a day of utterly festive family fun.

On Saturday December 8 and Sunday December 9, IceSheffield’s Skate with Santa returns – the perfect Christmas event for all the family. As well as meeting Santa himself on the ice, there’ll be plenty of off-ice activities to get involved in, with a bouncy castle, plus face painting and arts and crafts.

Skate with Santa will take place during regular 'Family Skate' sessions, from 10.45am to 1.30pm. Visit buy.sivtickets.com to book.

Santa returns to the Museum

Everybody’s favourite man in red returns to Weston Park Museum. Santa returns to Weston Park Museum on December 1, as it’s once again transformed into Santa’s North Pole ho-ho-home.

Each year the museum gets a great response to its very own special museum Santa, as Weston Park’s Arctic World gallery gets its festive makeover. Santa will be there with a warm welcome, quality presents and plenty of Christmas cheer throughout the month, in the run up to Christmas.

“Parents have enough hassle to deal with in the run up to Christmas,” one of the museum’s little elves said to City Buzz recently. “So we’ve made a visit to see Santa as stress-free as possible, with our new online booking, meaning that parents can just hop online, pick the day of their visit and time-slot that suits them.”

Visit museums-sheffield.org.uk to book.

Santa’s Grotto at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre

A traditional touch of festive magic is coming to Crystal Peaks with the launch of the shopping centre’s special Twas the Night Before Christmas Grotto.

Enjoy a 4D film experience, a crafty Christmas-themed activity session, and pay a visit t o Santa and his elves this month, at the Sheffield shopping centre, in the East Mall next to Peacocks.

Running until Christmas Eve. Visit admiticket.com/crystalpeaksgrotto to book.

Stop in to say hi to city centre Santa!

Santa and his helpers are back in the city centre, setting up grotto in the Peace Gardens this year as part of the city’s big Christmas market celebrations. Pay him a visit until Christmas Eve. No need to book.