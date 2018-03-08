Sensational musicals and new plays take centre stage at Sheffield Theatres this season

Sheffield Theatres has announced its packed new season of shows to take centre stage throughout 2018 and into 2019 including plays, sensational musicals and traditional dramas.

Among the productions are several world premieres, including of Standing at the Sky’s Edge, a brand new musical written by Michael Wynne, with music and lyrics by Sheffield’s very own Richard Hawley.

In 1961, the first residents of Park Hill were given the keys to their new homes, and Standing at the Sky’s Edge tells their story over the next 50 years, in a heart-swelling, heart-breaking love song to Sheffield.

This will run in the Crucible from Friday 15 March – Saturday 6 April 2019 in a grand closure to the season.

But to start the fresh season in the Crucible, Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director Robert Hastie will direct a fresh production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream which runs from Friday September 28 to Saturday October 20 2018.

This year’s Crucible Christmas musical will be Kiss Me, Kate; and this riotous, romantic musical comedy runs from Friday December 7 2018 to Saturday January 12 2019.

Also running over Christmas is Peter Pan, a co-production with Evolution Pantomimes, running in the Lyceum Theatre from Friday 7 December 2018 to Sunday January 6 2019.

Next year in the Crucible will open with Githa Sowerby’s celebrated classic, Rutherford and Son, directed by Sheffield Theatres Associate Director, Caroline Steinbeis. from Friday February 8 to Saturday February 23 , 2019.

In the Studio theatre there is something for everyone, and the new season opens with Inherited Cities – a co-production between Third Angel and Sheffield Theatres, which will run from Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 July.

The world première production of witty new play Steel will also be running from September 13 to October 6 2018. Later in the year, the world première of Close Quarters, written by Kate Bowen, will run from Thursday October 25 to Saturday November 10 2018.

Finally, the Studio season will end with Debbie Tucker Green’s Hang, which will be directed by Taio Lawson. It will run from Thursday February 21 to Saturday March 9 2019.

In the Lyceum, legendary comedian Ken Dodd will be performing on Saturday July 7 and Thriller Live again returns from Monday 16 to Saturday 21 July. Prepare for a barrel of laughs as Showstopper! – The Improvised Musical comes to Sheffield on Wednesday 25 July.

Be blown away by the phenomenal Flashdance, starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton, from Tuesday 7 to Saturday August 11. Explore the kaleidoscopic colours of India in the smash-hit Bollywood musical, Taj Express, from Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 September.

Children’s favourite The Gruffalo’s Child will run from Tuesday 25 to Saturday 29 September. The BAFTA award winning Cilla, telling the story of the late Cilla Black, visits from Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 October. Audiences can enjoy the iconic tunes featured in Fame from Tuesday 9 to Saturday 13 October. Take That’s sensational musical, The Band, returns from Tuesday 16 to October 20. Visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk for full listings and tickets.