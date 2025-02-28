This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Vapors are set to celebrate the release of their new album, Wasp In A Jar.

The ‘80s icons will be performing in intimate settings throughout March, including dates in Sheffield and London.

Here’s where you can catch the band live, ahead of their performance at Scarborough Punk Festival 2025.

With a brand new album to follow up their 2020 comeback release, ‘80s icons The Vapors are set to hit the road this March!

Best known for their 1980 worldwide hit Turning Japanese, The Vapors originally split in 1981 after just two years, during which they released six singles, two albums, and toured extensively across the US, Australia, and the UK.

After a 35-year hiatus, they reunited in 2016 for a short run of shows in Ireland and England—so well received that they have continued touring ever since, playing over 160 gigs.

Their comeback album, Together, arrived in 2020, followed by several digital single releases, but the band are doing it all over again with the release of Wasp In A Jar , which was released earlier today (February 28 2025.)

To celebrate the new release, The Vapors are set for a short, intimate tour of the United Kingdom, with shows set to take place throughout March in Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Sheffield and an early doors performance in London.

That’s in addition to the band performing at this year’s Scarborough Punk Festival , taking place on March 29 and 30 2025 at Scarborough Spa.

Here’s where you can catch the band live, on the road and in the intimate setting of a music venue near you.

Where are The Vapors touring the UK in 2025?

The Vapours are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates in the United Kingdom:

Where can I get tickets to see The Vapors in 2025?

Tickets to all of The Vapors 2025 shows as part of their tour are available now through We Got Tickets .

