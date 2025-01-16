Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors fans spot nod to David Lynch - hours after his death 😭

The Traitors fans spot ‘timely’ David Lynch reference in latest episode.

Legendary Hollywood director’s death was announced hours before the show aired.

The latest mission had ‘fitting’ nod to Twin Peaks.

The Traitors viewers have spotted a “fitting” and “timely” reference to David Lynch in the latest episode. The mission saw the players having to find dolls who were saying nursery rhymes backwards and decipher the tune.

Many took to social media to point out how it reminded them of Twin Peaks. In the show some characters in the dream like Black Lodge speak in reverse, adding to the eerie atmosphere of the place.

It came just hours after the death of Twin Peaks mastermind and legendary director David Lynch, 78, was announced. His passing was revealed on social media by his family.

The mission in Thursday (January 16) night’s episode of The Traitors appeared to contain a nod to Twin Peaks. The dolls which sang the nursery rhymes in reverse, called to mind the scenes in the Black Lodge from the beloved 90s series.

It was a “timely” twist of fate as the episode aired just hours after the death of David Lynch. It was obviously not planned - as the show was filmed last year.

One person wrote: “Who’d have thought The Traitors would have timed this Black Lodge-esque reverse-talk task to coincide with his death. RIP David Lynch, you’d have loved this task!”

Another added: “On the day that David Lynch dies, the task involves dolls singing nursery rhymes backwards.” While one said: “I see The Traitors is already running a tribute to David Lynch.”

One fan wrote: “The Traitors task of backwards nursery rhymes on the day of David Lynch's death couldn't have been planned better!” A person echoed: “Not The Traitors playing songs backwards on the day we lost David Lynch.”

Recap what happened in Thursday night’s episode - see who was murdered and banished. The show continues on Friday (January 17).