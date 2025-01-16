Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Traitors left fans on yet another cliff-hanger last night 😫

The Traitors is back with another episode tonight.

Fans will discover if Charlotte will be recruited - or murdered.

It comes after audience favourite Linda was banished last night.

The Traitors has kept the nation hooked for all of 2025 so far. From ‘evil’ twists to unexpected surprises and agonising cliff-hangers, the new season has had it all.

The latest episode (January 15) concluded with an ending that left viewers guessing. Would Charlotte - and her fake Welsh accent - accept an offer to join the Traitors after Linda’s banishment - or reject it and be ‘murdered’.

Fortunately, viewers only have to wait a few hours for the cliff-hanger to be resolved. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Traitors on TV on Thursday?

The BBC has kept the schedule pretty consistent for most of The Traitors run in 2025. The first two episodes started at the slightly earlier time of 8pm - but the rest of the season has been airing at 9pm.

The Traitors will start at 9pm on Thursday January 16. It airs on BBC One - with The Traitors: Uncloaked following on BBC Two at 10pm.

How long is the episode and when does The Traitors end?

It is a school/ work night for many people - and the episode does start quite late. So you might be wondering what time it will end and if you can allow your kids to stay up for it.

The Traitors will be on for an hour on Thursday night. It will end just before 10pm - but it will be available for catch up on BBC iPlayer, if you can’t stay up that late.

What to expect from Thursday’s episode of The Traitors?

The Radio Times has the following preview for tonight’s episode of the hit BBC drama. It reads: “Following some testing and emotional days for the players, it isn't only croissants the Faithful are craving at breakfast as their hunger for Traitors intensifies.

“The latest mission proves that forward thinking isn't always helpful in building the prize pot, and with the next Round Table gathering looming it is vital the players separate emotional connections from their endless suspicions of those around them.”

Do you think Charlotte will accept Minah’s offer to join The Traitors? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].