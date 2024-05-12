Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are on sale now for two new events in Sheffield

A Sheffield events space has revealed two new events coming to the city this month.

The Steamworks officially opened on Randall Street in Highfield on January 25, and brought with it a new 11,000sq/ft events space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has already been hosting various events from markets with a range of street food vendors to vintage items, to live music. The space is also available for hire.

The Steamworks is a new event space in Highfield, Sheffield. Photo credit: Hoop Light Media

Two events will take place for the first time later this month, bringing something new to the city.

The night market social

On Friday, May 17, Indie Markets will be hosting its first ‘Night Market Social’ for an evening of fun, food and bringing together the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place from 6pm to 11pm, and will feature more than 40 indie makers, artisans and local businesses. If you’re looking for unique gifts, or just want some fun atmosphere, this will be the place for you.

Also on offer will be street food traders, including Feast of the East and Pellizco, plus cocktails, local beers and music. The event will cost £3 entry, is dog friendly, and will welcome children until 8pm.

Silent disco

On Saturday, May 25, The Steamworks will be hosting Sheffield’s ‘biggest’ 80s and 90s silent disco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This adult-only event will take place from 8pm till 11pm, allowing all to sing and dance to their heart’s content. The wireless headphones will play all the icons from the 80s and 90s across two channels, so you can choose which decade you want to boogie the night away to.

From Madonna to Michael Jackson to the Spice Girls, the two DJs will be playing only the best.

There will also be a prize for the best-dressed that rock out their iconic 80s and 90s wardrobe looks.

Food and drink will also be available for purchase, including smash burgers and loaded fries from the Sheffield-based ‘As Tha Got Beef?’