The Steamworks: Two new events announced for Sheffield venue - including silent disco with 80s and 90s icons
A Sheffield events space has revealed two new events coming to the city this month.
The Steamworks officially opened on Randall Street in Highfield on January 25, and brought with it a new 11,000sq/ft events space.
It has already been hosting various events from markets with a range of street food vendors to vintage items, to live music. The space is also available for hire.
Two events will take place for the first time later this month, bringing something new to the city.
The night market social
On Friday, May 17, Indie Markets will be hosting its first ‘Night Market Social’ for an evening of fun, food and bringing together the community.
The event will take place from 6pm to 11pm, and will feature more than 40 indie makers, artisans and local businesses. If you’re looking for unique gifts, or just want some fun atmosphere, this will be the place for you.
Also on offer will be street food traders, including Feast of the East and Pellizco, plus cocktails, local beers and music. The event will cost £3 entry, is dog friendly, and will welcome children until 8pm.
Silent disco
On Saturday, May 25, The Steamworks will be hosting Sheffield’s ‘biggest’ 80s and 90s silent disco.
This adult-only event will take place from 8pm till 11pm, allowing all to sing and dance to their heart’s content. The wireless headphones will play all the icons from the 80s and 90s across two channels, so you can choose which decade you want to boogie the night away to.
From Madonna to Michael Jackson to the Spice Girls, the two DJs will be playing only the best.
There will also be a prize for the best-dressed that rock out their iconic 80s and 90s wardrobe looks.
Food and drink will also be available for purchase, including smash burgers and loaded fries from the Sheffield-based ‘As Tha Got Beef?’
Entry will start at £10 for super early bird tickets. A deposit of £5 will be taken on arrival for the headsets, and will be refunded on departure.
