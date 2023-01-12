South Yorkshire band The Reytons are set to release their second album later this month. The album, which will be released 100 per cent independently with no label backing, is titled ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’
As a showpiece addition to the 2023 schedule, the band are also playing their biggest ever headline show right here in Sheffield. They are also due to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival later this year.
The Reytons exploded onto the UK music scene with their debut album ‘Kids Off The Estate in 2021. This record reached number 11 in the UK album charts and has to date sold over 22,000 copies.
Following a sold out tour at the back end of 2022, the band announced a huge headline show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. Over 70 per cent of tickets have been sold for the September 30 show.
How to get tickets to the Utilita Arena
Tickets for the show at Sheffield’s 13,500 seater indoor venue are still on sale. These can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Seated tickets are available around the venue starting from £29.50. To book, visit Ticketmaster.
Tracklist for ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’
- 15 Minutes In The Algorithm
- Istanbul
- Avalanche
- Love In Transaction
- Little B*******
- Cash In Hand & Fake IDs
- WMC
- One More Reason
- Monthly Subscription
- Fading
- It’s A F*** About
- Uninvited