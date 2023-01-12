The Reytons have risen to fame over the last few years and they will come to Sheffield with their new album later this year

South Yorkshire band The Reytons are set to release their second album later this month. The album, which will be released 100 per cent independently with no label backing, is titled ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’

As a showpiece addition to the 2023 schedule, the band are also playing their biggest ever headline show right here in Sheffield. They are also due to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival later this year.

The Reytons exploded onto the UK music scene with their debut album ‘Kids Off The Estate in 2021. This record reached number 11 in the UK album charts and has to date sold over 22,000 copies.

Following a sold out tour at the back end of 2022, the band announced a huge headline show at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. Over 70 per cent of tickets have been sold for the September 30 show.

Since the release of their debut album ‘Kids Off The Estate’ in November 2021, The

Reytons have gone from strength to strength, the word of mouth sensation spreading

like wildfire throughout the UK. The band now boast an impressive 1,000,000+

monthly listeners on Spotify, however this online popularity is far from superficial.

Over 18,000 fans saw the band live on their huge sold out UK tour last Autumn,

including landmark dates at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom, London’s Electric Ballroom and Nottingham’s Rock City, to name just a few. Following the Sheffield date, The Reytons head to Australia for shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

How to get tickets to the Utilita Arena

Tickets for the show at Sheffield’s 13,500 seater indoor venue are still on sale. These can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Seated tickets are available around the venue starting from £29.50. To book, visit Ticketmaster .

The Reytons are coming to Sheffield this year (Photo: Rich Goodwin)

Tracklist for ‘What’s Rock and Roll?’

