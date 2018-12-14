The Nutcracker brings some extra sparkle to Sheffield this Christmas

A magical adaptation of the much-loved family classic is coming to The Montgomery for three special performances on December 23 and 24.

It’s Christmas and when Clara is given a wooden nutcracker in the shape of a handsome prince, little does she know that she and her brother Fritz are about to be drawn into a great adventure.

The Mouse Queen has stolen the magic of the Christmas Tree star and the Land of Make Believe is in danger. The children and the toys must join in battle against the rotten royal rodent to save the magic of Christmas and restore the Prince to the throne. But first, Clara and Fritz must learn how to believe.

Rachel Jack, programming manager at The Montgomery, said: “We’re very excited to invite award-winning Story Pocket Theatre back after their fabulous summer show, ANiMALCOLM. The Nutcracker is a magical story that brings make-believe to life for all the family.”