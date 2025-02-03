The Masked Singer shocked viewers with a double elimination - taking the total of celebrities unmasked so far to seven. Both Snail and Kingfisher revealed their identities on Saturday (February 1).

The judging panel has seen a major shake-up this year with Rita Ora not appearing this season. Instead she has been replaced by a familiar face to Love Island watchers.

Now that the initial surprise of the double elimination, let’s take a look at all of the stars who have left The Masked Singer so far in 2025.

1 . Giant Joel - episode 1 Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Spag Bol - episode 1 Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Pegasus - episode 2 In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

4 . Toad in the Hole - episode 3 The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales