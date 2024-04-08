Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary rockers described as the ‘best live band on the planet’ have announced a surprise gig in Sheffield following the chaos wreaked by Storm Kathleen.

The Hives were due to play at Dublin’s 3Olympia today, Monday, April 8, but were unable to make the show after severe weather conditions during Storm Kathleen caused ferries and flights to be cancelled.

The Hives will play at The Leadmill in Sheffield on Tuesday, April 9. Photo: Phoebe Fox

They have rescheduled the Dublin date to next Monday, April 15, and announced an extra gig in Sheffield, at The Leadmill, tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9.

Announcing the Sheffield gig, the Swedish garage rock band - which SPIN dubbed the world’s best live act - said they were adding the extra show because they ‘hate days off’.

The Hives are best known for their acclaimed 2000 album Veni Vidi Vicious, which included the hit single Hate to Say I Told You So.

Their latest album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, was described by one reviewer as ‘a breathless exercise in how rock music should be played’.