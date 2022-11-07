The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to Sheffield next year in a head-to-head tournament against the Washington Generals. Globetrotter stars are set to bring their amazing basketball skills and outrageous athleticism to try and defeat the world’s most successful team.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves. The Globetrotters welcome fans in the UK to join them for an interactive game day packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are the originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters.

When will the Harlem Globetrotters be in Sheffield?

The Harlem Globetrotters will visit Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on May 4.

Basketball fans will be able to see the world famous Harlem Globetrotters in Leeds next year

How to get tickets

Pre-sale tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters will go on sale on Ticketmaster on November 10 and 10 am.

The general sale will start on November 11 at 9 am.

Visit the Ticketmaster website to book.

Full list of dates for Harlem Globetrotters UK tour 2023

28 Apr Manchester - AO Arena

29 Apr Birmingham - Utilita Arena

30 Apr London - The O2

1 May Leeds - First Direct Arena

2 May Glasgow - Braehead Arena

3 May Newcastle - Utilita Arena

4 May Sheffield - Utilita Arena

5 May Cardiff - International Arena

6 May Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

7 May London - OVO Arena, Wembley