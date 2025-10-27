It is the semi-final on The Great British Bake Off - but what challenges await the amateurs? 🍰📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is time for the Bake Off semi-final.

The remaining bakers face one last hurdle before 2025 final.

But what challenges will they face?

Set your timers and pre-heat the oven because it is almost time for The Great British Bake Off semi-final for 2025. The remaining amateurs will battle it out for a spot in next week’s grand finale.

Just four bakers remain in the competition after weeks of tough challenges and teary-eyed exits. A fan favourite became the latest to leave last week and sadly another will soon join him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what will be the theme for the semi-final - and which challenges stand between the amateurs and the 2025 finale? Here’s all you need to know:

What week is it on The Great British Bake Off?

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

If you can believe it, we are already at the penultimate week of this year’s edition of Bake Off. The beloved cookery competition will crown its winner for 2025 in just seven days time.

This week in the GBBO tent is the semi-final and the judges have cooked up quite the challenge. It will be Patisserie Week and the bakers will face some stiff challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four amateurs remain in the competition, but unfortunately only three spots are up for grabs in next week’s final.

What are the challenges on Bake Off this week?

The preview for Patisserie Week, via Radio Times , suggests you won’t want to tune in on an empty stomach. Did somebody say macaroons?

It reads: “Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding present as the semi-finalists take on patisserie week, serving up cream horns and tackling a recipe for a sugar glass dome in the technical round.

“In the showstopper, they produce a macaron sculpture that depicts something meaningful to them, before judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood decide who will be going through to the final.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is The Great British Bake Off on this week?

For the 2025 semi-final, Bake Off will be broadcast in its regular cosy spot on a Tuesday evening (October 28). The show is set to start at 8pm once more, it has been confirmed.

GBBO will run for approximately 75 minutes and will finish at around 9.15pm. The show will return for the 2025 final next Tuesday (November 4).