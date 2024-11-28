The Gift: Spectacular light display to illuminate Sheffield Cathedral this Christmas

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:13 BST

Sheffield Cathedral will again be transformed by a dazzling light show this Christmas.

Its ancient walls will be bathed in glorious colours, with accompanying music, to help bring the Christmas story to life.

The Diocese of Sheffield has teamed up with the award-winning light art specialist Luxmuralis to bring you Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated: The Gift, which will take place over five nights from Tuesday, December 3 until Saturday, December 7.

Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated: The Gift will take place this Christmas from Tuesday, December 3 to Saturday, December 7, with tickets on sale nowSheffield Cathedral Illuminated: The Gift will take place this Christmas from Tuesday, December 3 to Saturday, December 7, with tickets on sale now
Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated: The Gift will take place this Christmas from Tuesday, December 3 to Saturday, December 7, with tickets on sale now | Sheffield Cathedral/Luxmuralis

The light display will be set among more than 40 sparkling Christmas trees, each decorated by a local charity, school, community group or Sheffield business.

This will be the fifth year the cathedral has hosted a Christmas light show, in what is becoming a seasonal tradition, with the historic building chosen this year as the setting for the premiere of The Gift.

The Very Revd Abi Thompson, Dean of Sheffield, said: “I can’t wait to see the sacred stone of this beautiful building used as a canvas to tell the story of God’s greatest gift. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ, the light of the world.”

Nearly 40,000 visitors have witnessed the awe-inspiring spectacle since Sheffield Cathedral and Luxmuralis collaborated for the first time in 2019.

Carol singing on the cathedral forecourt between 5pm and 5.30pm every night will add to the magical festive feeling.

Tickets for the show, supported by Utilita Energy, are priced £8 for adults and £6 for children aged four to 16, with family deals available.

Tickets are available from the cathedral gift shop or at shefffieldcathedral.org.

