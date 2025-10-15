The Diplomat is about to return to Netflix but when can you expect it? 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Diplomat is about to return for series 3.

Keri Russell leads the cast of the Netflix hit.

But when can you expect the new episodes to come out?

The Wylers are back for another season and the stakes are higher than even. Picking up from the dramatic end to series two it will chart the aftermath of the US President’s death.

Keri Russell has returned to lead the cast and plays the titular Diplomat - the American ambassador to the UK. New faces are set to be introduced, including one that will be familiar to fans of The West Wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can you expect the new season to come out? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Diplomat season 3 out on Netflix?

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Since its debut back in 2023, the political thriller has proved to be quite the hit for the streaming service. It was even nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

The second season arrived on Halloween 2024 and just shy of a year later the third series is set to land. It will be released on Netflix tomorrow (October 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Diplomat season three will be available from 8am British time on Thursday. For those in America, all of the episodes will land at 3am ET/ 12am PT.

Who is in the cast of The Diplomat season 3?

There will be a few new faces to the Netflix series this time around, but don’t worry all your favourites are set to return. The Diplomat’s cast includes:

Main cast

Keri Russell - Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell - Hal Wyler

David Gyasi - Austin Dennison

Ali Ahn - Eidra Park

Rory Kinnear - Nicol Trowbridge

Ato Essandoh - Stuart Heyford

Celia Imrie - Margaret Roylin

Miguel Sandoval - Miguel Ganon

Nana Mensah - Billie Appiah

Michael McKean - William Rayburn

Allison Janney - Grace Penn (guest season 2, recurring season 3)

Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn (new for season 3, recurring)

Recurring

Celia Imrie - Margaret "Meg" Roylin

Miguel Sandoval - Miguel Ganon

Nana Mensah - Billie Appiah

Viewers can also catch Celia Imrie in the new season of Celebrity Traitors. She is part of the cast for the first ever all star spin-off.

Fans of The West Wing will recognise Bradley Whitford from his role as Josh Lyman in that hit series. He was in every season of the show from 1999 to 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keri Russell first shot to fame played the titular role of Felicity from 1998 to 2002 - earning a Golden Globe. Russell is also known for playing the role of Elizabeth Jennings in the Cold War era spy-thriller The Americans - which ran from 2013 to 2018.

She has also dabbled in cinema roles, playing one of the human leads in 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Will there be a fourth season of The Diplomat?

If you were worried about whether the show will continue on Netflix in the future, fortunately it has already had a big update on its future. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford will have more prominent roles in series four, it has been confirmed. A date has not been announced for the next set of episodes.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.