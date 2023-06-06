News you can trust since 1887
The Charlatans announce UK tour including Sheffield O2 Academy show: how to buy tickets and presale details

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

The Charlatans have announced a huge UK tour later this year, which will include a date at Sheffield’s O2 Academy. Tim Burgess and co. have been an unstoppable force in the British indie scene for more than 30 years and they’re not stopping anytime soon.

The West-Midlands based band remain one of the most dynamic live acts around and have notched up 13 Top 40 studio albums alongside 22 Top 40 singles. The announcement is fresh off the heels of their career-spanning vinyl box release ‘A Head Full Of Ideas’.

Ahead of the new tour the band will appear at Y NOT festival and Victorious festival. Here’s everything you need to know about The Charlatans’s upcoming show in Sheffield and how to buy tickets.

    When and where are The Charlatans playing in Sheffield?

    The Charlatans will perform at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Sunday November 28 2023.

    How to get tickets for The Charlatans in Sheffield

    Presale tickets for The Charlatans’ Sheffield O2 Academy show will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday June 7 from 10am. Fans can access general sale tickets on Friday June 9 from 10am via the Ticketmaster website.

    The Charlatans full 2023 UK tour dates

    November

    24 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

    25 – Glasgow Barrowland

    28 – Sheffield O2 Academy

    29 – Bristol O2 Academy

    December

    01 – Cardiff University Great Hall

    02 – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

    03 – Leeds O2 Academy

    05 – Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

    07 – London Troxy

    08 – Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

    10 – Nottingham Rock City

