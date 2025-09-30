The Celebrity Traitors will look a bit different than usual - here’s why 🚨🚨

BBC’s all-star Traitors spin-off starts in October.

It will kick-off with a bumper length episode.

But what is the major difference it will have to the regular version?

The Celebrity Traitors cloaks are being pressed and washed as the iconic castle prepares for its most famous guests yet. The highly-anticipated spin-off is just a few days away but it will have one major difference to the regular version.

A cast of incredible celebrities has been assembled for the BBC spin-off. The release date has been announced and it will kick-off with a bumper length episode.

Unlike the regular version, the Celebs will be competing to win money for a charity of their choice. The time for talk is almost over… and the fingerless gloves will soon be back.

The Celebrity Traitors will have one major difference

The Celebrity Traitors cast | BBC

Beyond just the all-star cast, the celebrity version of The Traitors will have a really big change compared to the original edition of the show. It is set to broadcast just two episodes per week, instead of the usual three.

The Celebrity Traitors will be broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday nights starting next week (October 8). The first episode is due to run for a bumper 70 minutes.

Host Claudia Winkleman said: “I was scared. Only because I’m in love with this show and I wanted to keep it small. Once a year or maybe once every two years felt like enough. My bosses thank goodness ignored everything I said.

“ I could barely breathe when I saw them all in the Highlands. I’m such a fan of every single one of them. The whole team were just in awe, it was hard not to scream ‘you’re here!”

“When I talked to Stephen Fry I almost welled up, I told him “this was my dream”. We’re incredibly lucky to have the cast that we have. Each one of them is tremendous.”

She added: “The biggest challenge was being ‘strict’. All I wanted to do was chat and be friendly but my role is aloof and grumpy.

“I found it hard not to just sit down with them and have a cup of tea. My family and I are obsessed with Joe Wilkinson, I had to stop myself getting his autograph for my son.”

