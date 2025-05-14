After months of rumours and speculation, the cast of The Celebrity Traitors has been confirmed. It comes as the BBC dropped a first look at the highly anticipated spin-off.

Claudia Winkleman is back on hosting duties at the Traitors Castle and a motley crew of famous faces will be taking on the deadly game of deception and murder later this year. They will be competing to win £100,000 for a charity of their choice, the Beeb revealed.

A regular civilian season of The Traitors is also set to arrive in early January 2026 - so it is going to be quite the 12 months for fans of the show. Claudia added: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

But who are the stars heading to The Traitors Castle? See the full cast of Celebrity Traitors 2025 below.

1 . Alan Carr TV comedy icon Alan Carr is among the cast of Celebrity Traitors. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cat Burns Singer Cat Burns is heading to The Traitors castle for Celebrity Traitors - and has been confirmed for the cast. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Photo Sales

3 . Celia Imrie Bridget Jones and Mama Mia star Celia Imrie is part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors. She is heading to the Traitors castle! | Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images Photo Sales