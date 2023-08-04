News you can trust since 1887
The 'best open-air cinema experience' in the UK is returning to the Peak District

There are still tickets available for all this month's screenings.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:28 BST

Open-air film experience, The Luna Cinema, is returning to Chatsworth House this month with screenings of Grease, Top Gun: Maverick, and Pride and Prejudice.

The number one outdoor film experience in the country is holding 137 screenings across 36 UK locations. Three screenings will take place at Chatsworth in the heart of the Peak District, on August 17, 18 and 19.

The cinema has a bar and food vendors on-site, or you can bring your own picnic, making the event “perfect for alfresco feasting with friends”.

Standard admission tickets, where you bring your own seats and blanket, are still available for all three screenings at £18.50.

Premium seated tickets sell out fast, but are still available for Grease, on August 19, for £26.50. 

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “The cinema also serves as a social experience, which allows visitors to fully immerse themselves in the highest form of cinematic magic. 

“Our 2023 programme is guaranteed to create a night to remember.”

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the cinema, which has seen over one million visitors since it opened

Films start at 8:30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

