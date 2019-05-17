The BBC are looking for people in Sheffield to appear in new time-travelling show
If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to travel back then you could be in luck.
The BBC are looking for people in Sheffield to appear in a new time-travelling adventure series called Back In Time.
Back In Time will feature a family running, and living above, a corner shop in a tight knit community from Victoria’s reign right through to the 1990s.
A BBC spokesperson said: “As we travel through time it is intended that both the shop and family’s living quarters will transform to reflect the changing fashions, foods and technology of each era.
“From making your own products in Victorian times, weighing out wartime rations and stocking the shelves with everything from dib dabs, Pot Noodles and Smash Hits in the 80s, you’ll discover how what you’re selling in the shop reflects changes in the world outside.
“As well as running a shop, you’ll experience how family life has transformed too, from who’s cooking Sunday lunch and what you’re eating (faggots and peas anyone?!) to what passes for entertainment on a Saturday night - cards by candlelight and a singsong round the piano to 70s disco moves or cheering on the Gladiators.”
The series will be filmed in Meersbrook and the BBC are looking for regular, local customers to visit the time-travelling corner shop.
To apply email backintime@walltowall.co.uk for an application form and more information.
Filming will take place in the school summer holidays 2019 and all family members will need to be available for at least some time during filming.
Families must be UK residents and have a minimum of 2 children, ideally aged 8+.