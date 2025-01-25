The 18 quirky and offbeat things to tick off your Sheffield 2025 bucket list

Now the days are getting longer and the weather is improving it’s time to make plans to explore.

In a place as historic, dynamic and creative as a Sheffield there is no shortage of quirky and offbeat attractions, events and traditions that are well worth checking out this year.

Those listed also have the advantage of taking you to potentially new areas of Sheffield, perfect for those who reckon they have seen it all.

It’s time to get weird and wonderful and ticket them off your list this year.

1. Master Cutler installation

Every October, top-hatted Freemen of the ancient Cutlers' company, representing manufacturers, lead a procession of the great and good from the Cutlers' Hall across Church Street to Sheffield Cathedral for a service as part of the installation of the new Master Cutler, after which they go back to the hall for a big lunch. The company turned 400 last year. | Andrew Cox

2. Loop-the-loop canal boat

A full-size loop-the-loop canal boat has been installed between locks four and five of the Sheffield and Tinsley canal near Meadowhall. It was created by artist Alex Chinneck as a celebration of Sheffield’s historic waterways and industrial heritage. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

3. The Lantern Theatre.

Built in 1893, the Lantern Theatre in Nether Edge is Sheffield's oldest - and smallest - with a capacity of only 84. It was once an industrialist's own personal venue but now welcomes the public to a busy schedule of events. | Google

4. The Curzon

The Curzon cinema on George Street in Sheffield has found itself a niche in its location off the beaten track in the city centre. As well as showing films in am attractive building, it boasts a rooftop bar. It celebrated its 10th anniversary on January 10, 2025. Photo: Chris Etchells

