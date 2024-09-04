We have put together a list of some the great events that are taking place either in Sheffield itself, or elsewhere in South Yorkshire, while the weather hopefully remains good.

Sheffield has already seen lots of great events earlier this summer, but there is still plenty to do.

Some of the activities happening this month will be great for families, with loads happening for both youngsters and grown ups.

So although children may be back at school, our guide hopefully shows that there is still plenty to do before the weather turns cold and the nights draw in.

Take a look at our list and see the 11 fun events we listed, which are taking place over the coming weekends.

1 . Fun events The school summer holidays may be over - but we have put together a list of great events you can still catch this month while the weather is warm. This picture, by Errol Edwards, shows people enjoying the Lowedges festival last month. Our gallery lists 11 events taking part this month. Photo: ErrolEdwards Photo Sales

2 . Bradway Fun Day Saturday, September 7, is the date of this year’s Bradway Fun Day, with food and “fairground” stalls to attract local residents. It is held at Bradway Village Green, on Bradway Road opposite the junction with Twentywell Lane from 1.30pm until 4.30pm. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Quayside Market A street food market held at the heart of Sheffield's canal basin! Quayside returns to Victoria Quays 14 -15 September 2024. Taking place along the cobbled quayside at Victoria Quays on the edge of Castlegate and the city centre, Quayside Market brings together a host of street food traders along with independent craft stalls, live music/DJs, cocktails and craft beer. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales