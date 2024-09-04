11 Sheffield and South Yorkshire events for you to make the most of the last of summer

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 4th Sep 2024, 07:32 BST

Summer may be coming to an end - but there is still plenty you can do in or near Sheffield this month.

We have put together a list of some the great events that are taking place either in Sheffield itself, or elsewhere in South Yorkshire, while the weather hopefully remains good.

Sheffield has already seen lots of great events earlier this summer, but there is still plenty to do.

Some of the activities happening this month will be great for families, with loads happening for both youngsters and grown ups.

So although children may be back at school, our guide hopefully shows that there is still plenty to do before the weather turns cold and the nights draw in.

Take a look at our list and see the 11 fun events we listed, which are taking place over the coming weekends.

1. Fun events

Saturday, September 7, is the date of this year’s Bradway Fun Day, with food and “fairground” stalls to attract local residents. It is held at Bradway Village Green, on Bradway Road opposite the junction with Twentywell Lane from 1.30pm until 4.30pm. Photo: Google

2. Bradway Fun Day

Saturday, September 7, is the date of this year’s Bradway Fun Day, with food and “fairground” stalls to attract local residents. It is held at Bradway Village Green, on Bradway Road opposite the junction with Twentywell Lane from 1.30pm until 4.30pm. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

A street food market held at the heart of Sheffield's canal basin! Quayside returns to Victoria Quays 14 -15 September 2024. Taking place along the cobbled quayside at Victoria Quays on the edge of Castlegate and the city centre, Quayside Market brings together a host of street food traders along with independent craft stalls, live music/DJs, cocktails and craft beer. Photo: Google

3. Quayside Market

A street food market held at the heart of Sheffield's canal basin! Quayside returns to Victoria Quays 14 -15 September 2024. Taking place along the cobbled quayside at Victoria Quays on the edge of Castlegate and the city centre, Quayside Market brings together a host of street food traders along with independent craft stalls, live music/DJs, cocktails and craft beer. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

The September edition of this quarterly Nether Edge Farmer's Market market, which takes place in the streets around Nether Edge, takes place on Sunday, September 15. Expect a bustling atmosphere with 80+ stallholders selling a vast array of local produce, crafts and wares. The market often offers a varied programme of live entertainment too, which can include anything from traditional Morris dancers to modern street dancers, choirs and bands. Photo: Steve Ellis, National World

4. Nether Edge Farmers Market

The September edition of this quarterly Nether Edge Farmer's Market market, which takes place in the streets around Nether Edge, takes place on Sunday, September 15. Expect a bustling atmosphere with 80+ stallholders selling a vast array of local produce, crafts and wares. The market often offers a varied programme of live entertainment too, which can include anything from traditional Morris dancers to modern street dancers, choirs and bands. Photo: Steve Ellis, National World | National World Photo: Steve Ellis

