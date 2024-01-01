Some of the biggest artists in the UK are coming to Sheffield next year - have you got your tickets?

The line-up of internationally-loved artists coming to Sheffield in 2024 is a looking spectacular.

Some of these shows have sold out already, but thanks to official resale sites through organisations such as Ticketmaster and See Tickets, this does not necessarily mean you have to miss out.

Hundreds of incredible artists will undoubtedly be gracing Sheffield this year across a huge range of venues.

To narrow things down, this list looks only at confirmed show dates at Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall, and O2 Academy Sheffield.