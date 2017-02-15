Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, November 29, 2017

1. Vinyl Night, where music lovers can listen to, buy and swap their vinyl records. Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7.30pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

2. Paul Newman, Live Bossa Nova, and Latin Jazz, chilled easy listening with Paul Newman, Cubana (upstairs), Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1, 8pm, free admission.

3. The Folk Train, have a great night out on the Hope Valley railway line, enjoy live folk music on the train to and from Sheffield and a musical evening at The Rambler Country House Hotel (real ale and good food). 1914 (7.14 pm) train from Sheffield to Edale. www.folktrain.org.uk

4. Christmas Tree Festival, Heeley Parish Church, 151 Gleadless Road, 11-3pm.

5. The Dreamboys, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tkts from £25, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

6. Ensemble 360, Crucible Studio, 7.15-9.15pm, £20, £14 Disabled & Unemployed, £5 Students & Under 3. www.musicintheround.co.uk

7. It’s Never Too Late, presented by Denys Edwards Players, The Library Theatre, Sheffield, 7.30pm, (2.30pm sat), tickets £9, (£8 Conce Weds/Sat), - Tickets from www.denysedwardsplayers.org tel. 07948 905048 bookings.denysedwardsplayers@gmail.com

8. Northern Ballet, The Little Mermaid, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9. Easy Sequence Dancing, Brampton Parish Hall, 1-3pm, £2.50 includes tea/coffee @biscuits. Everyone made welcome, Peter tel. 01709 528319.

10. Sequence Dancing, Hillsborough Park Bowling Pavilion, 11-1pm, £2, BYO refreshments. For further details tel. 07879428269.