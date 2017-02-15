Ten Things To Do Today - Wednesday, November 22, 2017

1. Jam Night, with Crimson & Clover, The Milestone, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, 9pm.

2. Jam Night, welcomes singer/songwriters to join us in our public bar to play and listen to live, local music, Cutlers Arms, 29 Westgate, Rotherham, S60 1BQ, 7pm, 18+, free entry. Tel. 01709 382581.

3. The Big Swing, with live music from 3 Mojito Sam, Samantha Jade, Ryan Taylor, Chris Walker, Steve Hanley, The Hot Hammond Heat, Andrew Clegg, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. Free Swing Dance class for beginners from 8pm, free admission.

4. General Knowledge Quiz, £1 entry win a gallon free snacks for quiz goers, Titans Bar, Rotherham Titans RUFC, Clifton Lane Sports Ground, Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, S60 2SN, 9pm. Tel. 01709 512170.

5. Sunnybank Volunteer Work Day, Get some healthy exercise and help us look after this tiny but fantastic nature reserve. It’s a great way to explore the reserve and get involved. We’ll provide tools, and tea! Adults only please. Email nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com or tel. 0114 2634335 for more information. Broomhall Place, S10 2DF, 10-12pm.

6. John Mayall, in Concert, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £30.50-£33.50, tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

7. Derbyshire Place Names, talk by Anthony Poulton-Smith, The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

8. Shakespeare Schools Festival, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, 7pm, www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

9. The Claim, The Studio Theatre, Sheffield. Tel. 0114 249 6000. www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

10. Nicholas Nickleby the Musical, Chesterfield Operatic Society, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, 7.15pm, tkts from £13, tel. 01246 345222. www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk